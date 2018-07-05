VIDEO: Community Helps Displaced Family

An area family who lost everything in a fire this week is finding out how generous family, friends, and even strangers can be in their time of need.

On Tuesday the King family lost their new home in Culver, and nearly everything they own, to a fire. The family was in the process of purchasing the home, and had just moved in.

While they were able to escape without serious injuries,their family cat and her kittens died in the fire.

Their home was left uninhabitable.

On Thursday morning Rocking M Media radio station Y 93.7 invited the Kings into the studio for what the family thought was going to be just an interview to tell their story. Instead, the radio station and several Salina businesses surprised the family with a little kindness to help them get back on their feet. Those who volunteered to help include:

Long McArthur donated a rental vehicle for the family to use for the next several weeks.

Central Mall, PB&J and Blushe Boutique each donated a $100 gift card to help replace the clothing lost.

Jim’s Chicken donated a gift card to help feed the family.

Forever Memories donated a family photo session to make new family memories.

Mike and Meredith Highsmith donated two new bikes to replace the children’s bikes lost to the fire.

Jimi and Melinda Bishop donated an Xbox with games for Julian, and Hannah Holt donated make up, hair accessories and other room accessories for Piper.



A Go Fund Me Page has been established to help the family as well.