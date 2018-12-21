VIDEO: City Manager Candidate Forum

About 50 people gathered to meet the two men who are finalists to be the next Salina City Manager.

Mike Schrage and Jeff Dingman participated in a meet and greet, and answered questions.

Schrage currently serves as Salina’s Interim City Manager. He has served Salina as Deputy City Manager for 12.5 years before accepting the interim role in June. His previous public sector experience includes 12 years as City Administrator in Smithville, Missouri and 2.5 years in Maysville, Missouri. Mr. Schrage holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Northeast Missouri State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Wichita State University.

Dingman is the Deputy City Administrator at the City of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He has served Fort Smith for 7.5 years, including 10 months as Acting City Administrator. Prior to Fort Smith, he was the City Administrator in Baldwin City, Kansas for almost 8 years and was Assistant County Administrator in Sebastian County, Arkansas for 4 years. Mr. Dingman holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Baker University, along with a Juris Doctor and Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

The Salina City manager position has been open since Jason Gage left at the end of July to become the city manager of Springfield, Missouri.