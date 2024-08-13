VIDEO: Celebrating National Night Out

Loud horns and sirens occasionally blared, a drone soared overhead, and a remoted control vehicle roamed the street as citizens gathered in Salina Tuesday evening in Jerry Ivey Park to participate in National Night Out.

For the second year in a row Saline County Emergency Management invited the entire community to join over 38 million neighbors, across 18,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide for National Night Out.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis invited all local first responder agencies to participate in the Salina event, along with other government and non-profit agencies. She told KSAL News she was pleased by the steady stream of citizens, especially the kids.

National Night Out in Salina featured booths and demonstrations, including interactive opportunities with the Salina Police Department, Fire Department, K-9 Units, Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, Salvation Army, and more.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE