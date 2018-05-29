VIDEO: Bittersweet Day For the Southside

Tuesday morning was bittersweet for faculty, staff, and alumni of Salina South High School. While a crowd that gathered looked on, an iconic part of the school began to disappear.

The pod classrooms, which the school became known for when it opened in 1971, were demolished. Friday, May 18th, was the last day of classes for students in the pods, while teachers finished on Monday, May 21st.

As part of a voter approved project South is undergoing a major renovation, which is now nearly complete. South Principal Curtis Stevens told KSAL News that the it will only take a couple of days to demolish the remaining two pods. The area will become parking, and the main entrance to the new school.

Rooms in new wings are taking the place of the old pods, which were wide open. Most of the rooms in the pods had no permanent walls, no doors, and none had windows. Though the district worked hard at maintaining them, over the years there were multiple issues with the pods. The roof leaked. Other issues included things like floors that were sinking, and concerns about asbestos and mold. There were concerns about school safety. And there were heating and cooling challenges as well.

Steven said that though the pods, and much of the old school are gone, they will not be forgotten. The new school will have reminders throughout it, paying homage to the old school and the pods.

Salina voters approved a $110.7 million bond issue in April 2014. The bond addresses district needs including safety and security, all-day Kindergarten, career and technical education and major improvements at both high schools. Among those improvements are a much-needed renovation of Salina South High School.

Demolition of the last pods at Salina South High School. Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)