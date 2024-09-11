VIDEO: 9/11 Firefighters Honored

The Salina Fire Department honored the lives lost and first responders who sacrificed their lives in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday morning, firefighters gathered at Fire Station #1 for a “Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service.”

Battalion Chief Kirk Stover tells KSAL News, it is a reminder for them to empathize the “pain” for the people who were affected. Stover discusses how they honored the brave.

This evening you can attend an “Evening to Always Remember” from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Great Life Golf & Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Rd. The cost is $10.00 with a cash bar. Martinelli’s Little Italy will provide the food, and Tony Bowell will provide music.