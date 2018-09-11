VIDEO: 80 Years of “A United Story”

The United Way Celebrated 80 years in Salina Tuesday morning as it kicked of “A United Story”, its annual fundraising campaign.

Executive Director Amanda Michaelis explained to a crowd of supporters who gathered for a breakfast event at the Hilton garden Inn the United Way first started as a community fund. It quickly evolved into a full-fledged community service center.

Michaelis explained exactly what a “United Story” is, using the five characteristics of a story.

Setting – The surrounding 10 counties the Salina Area Untied Way serves.

Characters – The vulnerable, including children, families and victims who need help along with those who help through the United Way.

Plot – How the United Way strengthens the community through its mission of health, education, and financial stability.

Conflict – How do we get enough resources?

Resolution – The Salina Are Unite Way

Michaelis shared that last year’s campaign generated $597,000., including 213 new donors.

As part of the event, the Nancy Klostermeyer Volunteers of the Year were honored. Klostermeyer handed out her namesake award to John and Linda Ourada, who are the Cunited Way / Salina Community Foundation volunteers of the year.

