VIDEO: 600 Enjoy “Daddy Bud Day”

Last year 400 people showed up for a renewed North Salina block party. This year there were 600 people who enjoyed “Daddy Bud Day” in Pacific Park.

“Daddy Bud Day” culminated with an all star basketball game, with spectators lined up several rows deep surrounding the playground court. Leading up to the game there was free food, games, and fellowship.

“Daddy Bud Day” first began in the 1960s. John “Daddy Bud” Curtis would throw a free block party on July 4th weekend. The event was geared toward the black community, but open to everyone. It was held at the Carver Center, the location where a segregated swimming pool used to be. Curtis would pay for the food and drinks out of his own pocket. In addition to the block party, there would be a dance in the evening.

“Daddy Bud’s” son Salina pastor and musician John Curtis, Jr. took part in the events as the DJ. Part of Daddy Bud Day was eventually sponsored by his job, the former manufacturing plant, Wyatt Manufacturing.

After “Daddy Bud’s” death in 1971, the tradition continued for a few more years, ultimately ending in 1974. At the time of the final Bud Day celebration, over 400 people were in attendance. In 2014 “Daddy Bud” was posthumously awarded a Juneteenth Award by the Salina Juneteenth Committee.

Last year one of “Daddy Bud’s” grandsons James Curtis ,AKA Cash Hollistah, revived the event. It was successful, with 400 people attended. This year there were 600 people who came and went from the event, which was held a park which will soon bear “Daddy Bud’s” name. Efforts are currently underway to rename Pacific Park to Curtis Park after “Bud” and his father, John Curtis, Jr. Renovations of the park are also in discussion.

As for the basketball game, the “Big Bank” team coached by Cash fell to the “Northside Mafia” team coached by his brother John by a score of 93-84.