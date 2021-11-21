Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 38 °

VIDEO: 35th Toy Run Roars Across Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 21, 2021

Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 35th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children.

Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow and bitter cold. This year the sun was shining and the temperature was 59 degrees with a brisk wind out of the northwest.

Leading the way was the Salina Police Department, along with that jolly old elf  Santa on the back of a pickup truck.

A long line of riders followed,  parading out of the Central Mall Salina parking lot carrying their toys.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers were dressed for the weather, many were also colorfully dressed for the season.

After parading across and around town, the procession stopped at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to drop off their toys.

As the long line of riders snaked through Salina, citizens lined up along some of the route to wave and offer support.

All of the toys collected as a part of the Toy Run event will be donated to the Ashby House and to the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: 35th Toy Run Roars Across Sa...

Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. ...

November 21, 2021 Comments

Pleasant Holiday Weather Anticipate...

Top News

November 21, 2021

Is Turkey Healthful? KSU Nutritioni...

Kansas News

November 21, 2021

Free Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

Top News

November 21, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Is Turkey Healthful? KSU ...
November 21, 2021Comments
Property Tax Notices Mail...
November 20, 2021Comments
State Parks Are Big Busin...
November 20, 2021Comments
Survey Shows Thanksgiving...
November 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices