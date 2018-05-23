VIDEO: 305 Live Rocks Salina

A near sold-out crowd enjoyed one of the biggest musical events of its kind in Salina Wednesday night. Over 100 USD 305 students performed on the stage of the Stiefel Theatre, along with band members from Joe’s Pet Project.

Sponsored by the Salina Education Foundation, 305 LIVE was a collaboration between the rock band Joe’s Pet Project, and the students and faculty of USD 305.

Joe’s Pet Project is a five-member rock group, all of whom graduated from Salina Public Schools. They have performed at the Smoky Hill River Festival, Ad Astra and Rolling Hills Zoo, to name a few local venues.

Nathan Tysen, award-winning Broadway Lyricist, whose plays Tuck Everlasting and Amelie opened on Broadway, and Ryan McCall, musical director at the University of Kansas, taught a master class in songwriting leading up to the show. Ten students from each middle and high school were taught the basics of songwriting by dissecting a few rock and roll hits and examining their structure. After learning the basics, the students collectively wrote a song with the band, and premiered it at the 305 LIVE concert.

In addition to the original song, middle and high school students were involved in all technical and performance aspects of producing a rock concert.

This was the fourth time the bi-annual concert was presented.