Lenexa police are identifying the victims of a double homicide.

Fifty-three-year-old Todd Donovan is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Sheila Donovan and their son, 22-year-old Tyler Donovan.

The victims were found shot to death following a Friday night standoff at their home in the 79-hundred block of Hallet.

A neighbor’s dog was also killed in the incident.