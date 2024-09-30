Victim Dragged by Ankles

A Salina man is facing charges of battery, theft and kidnapping after allegedly dragging a woman by her ankles across the floor.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Cameron Hammett was taken into custody after officers interviewed a 21-year-old female victim outside a home in the 900 block of N. 13th Street.

Police say the victim had requested courtesy police presence so she could retrieve her phone. The woman told officers that following an argument the night before Hammett left to go eat – then returned several hours later to find her at a home in the 100 block of N. Chicago.

Hammett banged on the door but no one inside would let him in. He smashed a window to enter the home and pushed a female roommate aside to enter the victim’s bedroom.

Police say he grabbed her by the ankles and dragged her into the living room. A male roommate then entered the fracas and Hammett ran away.

The victim’s phone was recovered at Hammett’s home and he was arrested on Sunday morning.