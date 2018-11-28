VFW Invites Kids to Christmas Party

Salina area children are invited to a holiday event at the Salina VFW this weekend. The organization’s kid’s Christmas party is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Organizers tell KSAL News children will have the opportunity to make Christmas ornaments, decorate cookies, and do other fun holiday crafts.

Of course Santa will be at the event as well.



The VFW Kid’ Christmas Party is on Saturday from 10 till noon at their facility located at 1108 W. Crawford Street. The event is free, and open to the public.

