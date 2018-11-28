Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 26 °

VFW Invites Kids to Christmas Party

Todd PittengerNovember 28, 2018

Salina area children are invited to a holiday event at the Salina VFW this weekend. The organization’s kid’s Christmas party is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Organizers tell KSAL News children will have the opportunity to make Christmas ornaments, decorate cookies, and do other fun holiday crafts.

Of course Santa will be at the event as well.

The VFW Kid’ Christmas Party is on Saturday from 10 till noon at their facility located at 1108 W. Crawford Street. The event is free, and open to the public.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

KU’s Williams, K-State’...

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selection...

November 28, 2018 Comments

“Christmas for Kids” Toy Drive

Top News

November 28, 2018

VFW Invites Kids to Christmas Party

Top News

November 28, 2018

Kobach: Migrants Didn’t Help ...

Kansas News

November 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kobach: Migrants DidnR...
November 28, 2018Comments
Hooten Hallers to Highlig...
November 27, 2018Comments
VIDEO: KWU Coyotes Re-Wri...
November 27, 2018Comments
Repossessed Truck Stolen
November 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH