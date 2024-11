For the third year in a row there will be a Veteran’s Day parade in Salina.

The parade to honor veterans is being presented by Interim Healthcare home healthcare services. It will be held this Saturday, November 9th. It will begin at 9am.

The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street. Those who attend are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and bring flags to wave.

Parade entry is free, but a donation to the Kansas Honor Flight program is appreciated.