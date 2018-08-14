Veteran Accused of Faking Blindness

Todd PittengerAugust 14, 2018

A Hutchinson veteran is accused of defrauding the government by pretending to be blind.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 39-year-old Addison Lewis, a U.S. Army veteran, and 25-year-old Brandi Lewis, both of Hutchinson are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and two counts of theft of government funds.

The indictment alleges Addison Lewis pretended to be blind in order to receive benefits from the Veterans Administration and Social Security. While receiving benefits, he maintained a Kansas driver’s license and was seen operating motor vehicles, a tractor and a lawn mower. It is alleged Brandi Lewis accompanied him to a vision exam and pretended to be guiding him.

If convicted, they face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the theft charges. The Veterans Administration – Office of Inspector General and the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Colyer Concedes Election to Kobach

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded defeat in the Republican gubernatorial primary, ending one of t...

August 14, 2018 Comments

Veteran Accused of Faking Blindness

Kansas News

August 14, 2018

Cattle Truck Crash Prompting Billbo...

Kansas News

August 14, 2018

Rain Impacts Downtown Construction

Kansas News

August 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Veteran Accused of Faking...
August 14, 2018Comments
Cattle Truck Crash Prompt...
August 14, 2018Comments
Rain Impacts Downtown Con...
August 14, 2018Comments
Zero Tolerance for Speedi...
August 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH