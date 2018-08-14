Veteran Accused of Faking Blindness

A Hutchinson veteran is accused of defrauding the government by pretending to be blind.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 39-year-old Addison Lewis, a U.S. Army veteran, and 25-year-old Brandi Lewis, both of Hutchinson are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and two counts of theft of government funds.

The indictment alleges Addison Lewis pretended to be blind in order to receive benefits from the Veterans Administration and Social Security. While receiving benefits, he maintained a Kansas driver’s license and was seen operating motor vehicles, a tractor and a lawn mower. It is alleged Brandi Lewis accompanied him to a vision exam and pretended to be guiding him.

If convicted, they face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the theft charges. The Veterans Administration – Office of Inspector General and the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.