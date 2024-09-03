Verbal Threats, Fist-Fight and 2 Arrests

Salina Police arrest two men after threats, confrontations and fist-fighting.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, August 30th a fist-fight occurred between two men on N 9th and Stimmel Rd. The subjects were 51-year old Ekko Okey and 43-year old Joshua Angley.

Okey told police, he believed Angley entered his car without permission and drove away. Okey got in his car and chased him. When he approached Angley, the man threatened “he would shoot him in the head.”

Okey told police he exited his vehicle with a BB-gun and shot Angley 5-7 times in the chest. However, Angley told officers he was not shot with the BB-gun.

Authorities did not make any arrests at that time due to the difference of statements, but traveled to the Budget Host Inn on 222 E Diamond Dr, where Okey was residing. They asked employees of the Budget Host Inn for surveillance footage and it showed Angley entering Okey’s car, removing clothing from the vehicle.

Officers found Angley in the 800 block of N. Broadway and placed him into custody after he resisted officers. Authorities also arrested Okey without incident.

Angley is facing charges of:

Burglary

Theft

Interference

Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia

Okey is facing charges of: