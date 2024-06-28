Vehicle Thieves Arrested

A stolen van is recovered with the thieves inside.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, 30-year-old Robert Kimzey and 37-year-old Crystal Hill, both of Wellington, Kansas were taken into custody on Thursday morning after the two allegedly jumped into a running van and drove away.

Police say on Thursday around 9am, the 41-year-old owner left his 2002 Chevy Town & Country van running at the curb of the Kwik Shop on West Crawford and walked into the store. Moments later – video shows Kimzey and Hill driving away in the vehicle. A patrol officer identified the van at the Budget King Motel on N. Broadway and noticed three people loading the van and driving away.

Officers stopped the van in the 700 block of N. Broadway and made the arrests. Both Kimzey and Hill are now facing charges of felony theft. The third person was not connected to the crime and is facing no charges.