Vehicle, Pesticides Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that was full of pesticides.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an employee with a pest control company contacted authorities after discovering his car had been stolen from his apartment’s parking lot in the 700 block of S. 2nd.

Police say sometime between 11:30pm on Friday and 3:30pm Saturday, someone drove away in his 2016 Ford Escape that had a mix of pesticides worth $1,600 on board.

The 48-year-old victim told officers he thought his keys were lost Friday afternoon, then discovered his car was gone on Saturday.

The Ford Escape is valued at $27,500 and has Kanas tag: 686 JUB.