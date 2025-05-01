Vehicle, Home Targeted by Vandals

Authorities are looking for whoever fired shots that damaged a vehicle and a home.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday officers responded to the 900 block of E. Ash in reference to several windows on a vehicle shot out. A 47-year-old male at the home reported the rear window, the back passenger window, the back passenger door, and front passenger door of his 2013 Ford Expedition had been damaged. Two windows on the home had also been damaged.

It was determined pellets had been used to damage the windows.

Suspects were in a white passenger car, which drove east on Ash.

Estimated total damage was valued at around $1,000.