Vehicle Hits Pedestrian

A pedestrian is dead after being hit be a vehicle on the east side of Manhattan late Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 9:36 p.m. on Tuttle Creek Boulevard just north of Bluemont Avenue.

The agency says a vehicle was traveling north on Tuttle Creek Boulevard and was crossing the intersection of Bluemont Street when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, walking north in the driving lane of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

Additional details, including names of those involved were not immediately released.