Vehicle Fire

An Indiana woman was uninjured after her vehicle caught on fire west of Salina on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Kelsey Kirckpatrick was driving a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 SUV westbound on I-70 early Thursday morning when she noticed flames coming from under the hood.

She pulled over near mile post #242 and removed her luggage and called for help as the flames intensified.

Firefighters from Rural Fire District #3 arrived on scene around 2am to quell the fire.

The incident occurred about two miles west of the Hedville exit on I-70.