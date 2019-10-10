Salina, KS

Vehicle Fire

KSAL StaffOctober 10, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

An Indiana woman was uninjured after her vehicle caught on fire west of Salina on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Kelsey Kirckpatrick was driving a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 SUV westbound on I-70 early Thursday morning when she noticed flames coming from under the hood.

She pulled over near mile post #242 and removed her luggage and called for help as the flames intensified.

Firefighters from Rural Fire District #3 arrived on scene around 2am to quell the fire.

The incident occurred about two miles west of the Hedville exit on I-70.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Vehicle Fire

Vehicle Fire
