Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 25 °

Vehicle Extravaganza Set For Saturday

Mike Strand / Salina Area Technical CollegeApril 1, 2018

Salina Area Technical College’s ninth annual Vehicle Extravaganza will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 7 on the college’s campus.

Each year, the event attracts vehicles of every description from across Kansas and the Midwest, including antique and customized cars, trucks and tractors, sports cars and even bicycles. More than 200 vehicles were on display during the 2016 show.

The event also includes food trucks (Chapman’s Take Away, Texas Red’s BBQ and Pop’s Kettle Corn), a hunter safety booth and other activities for children, and a DJ.

Admission to the show is free to the public.

Registration of vehicles for the show continues through 9 a.m. April 1. Information about registering vehicles for the show is available at www.salinatech.edu or by calling 785-309-3100.

Proceeds from the event go to student scholarships.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vehicle Extravaganza Set For Saturd...

Salina Area Technical College’s ninth annual Vehicle Extravaganza will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sa...

April 1, 2018 Comments

A Long Way From Where He Started

Top News

April 1, 2018

Villanova Shoots Past Kansas in Nat...

Sports News

March 31, 2018

Bullpen Coughs Up Lead in Royals De...

Sports News

March 31, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Extravaganza Set ...
April 1, 2018Comments
Shooting Suspects Sought
March 31, 2018Comments
Youth Baseball, Softball ...
March 31, 2018Comments
Proclamation and Seminar ...
March 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH