Vehicle Collision in No Passing Zone

A Lindsborg man collides with a trailer after passing in a no passing zone.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon a tractor trailer driven by Darren Marvin was traveling north on the Business-81 highway. When Marvin drove under the I-135 interchange, a Ford F-150 driven by Andrew Farrar of Lindsborg approached him from behind and decided pass him on a non-passing lane.

As Farrar was about to get in front of the trailer, an oncoming vehicle was traveling south and he swerved back into the lane going north, colliding with the trailer.

Authorities arrived on the scene and transported Farrar to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Marvin suffered no injuries.

Soldan says the investigation is ongoing into the accident.