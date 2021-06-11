Vehicle Burglaries

Investigators say a couple of car burglaries could be connected.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, credit cards and cash were taken from two vehicles during the same timeframe south of Salina.

Deputies say on Thursday, between 9am and Noon, someone entered a 2018 Honda Accord that was parked at Land Institute, 2440 E. Water Well Road and stole a debit card, credit card and cash. There was no sign of forced entry.

During that same timeframe a 2009 Mazda SUV that was parked in the lot in the Marty Bender Nature Trail had the lock on the driver’s door broken and a credit card and cash were taken from a purse in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.