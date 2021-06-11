Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 62 °

Vehicle Burglaries

KSAL StaffJune 11, 2021

Investigators say a couple of car burglaries could be connected.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, credit cards and cash were taken from two vehicles during the same timeframe south of Salina.

Deputies say on Thursday, between 9am and Noon, someone entered a 2018 Honda Accord that was parked at Land Institute, 2440 E. Water Well Road and stole a debit card, credit card and cash. There was no sign of forced entry.

During that same timeframe a 2009 Mazda SUV that was parked in the lot in the Marty Bender Nature Trail had the lock on the driver’s door broken and a credit card and cash were taken from a purse in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vehicle Burglaries

Investigators say a couple of car burglaries could be connected. According to Saline County Under...

June 11, 2021 Comments

Tandem Axle Trailer Theft

Kansas News

June 11, 2021

Salina Projects Help State Win Awar...

Top News

June 11, 2021

Algae Warnings Increase at Lakes an...

Kansas News

June 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Burglaries
June 11, 2021Comments
Tandem Axle Trailer Theft
June 11, 2021Comments
Algae Warnings Increase a...
June 11, 2021Comments
Automated Waste Service t...
June 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices