Vape Shop Burglary Arrests

Salina Police have made three arrests in connection to a recent vape shop burglary.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, adult guardians of a 17-year-old teen discovered numerous vape products in their home in the 600 block of Gypsum on Tuesday and contacted authorities.

Investigators believe a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Kayden Dayberry were involved in a a smash and grab crime last week at Juicy’s Vapor Lounge on Planet Avenue that totaled nearly $3,000 in loss and damage.

Police have charged two 17-year-olds in the crime and referred them to Saline County District Court.

Dayberry is facing possible charges for criminal damage to property and burglary. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.