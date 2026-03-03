Vape Products Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a couple of juveniles who used smash and grab tactics to steal over $1,000 in vape products.

Police are investigating two incidents that took place late Tuesday night after someone smashed the glass door as Rod’s #5 service station located at 680 S. Phillips and Rod’s #1 at 1401 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Police say the suspects are on video shattering the glass door at the Rod’s #5 location but did not enter the business, however the two stole $1,200 in vape products from Rod’s #1.

The investigation is ongoing.