Vape Cartridges Taken in Burglary

A Salina business is cleaning up after a burglary Wednesday night.

An employee of Kansas Hempire showed up to work Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and discovered broken glass, vape cartridges and a knife on the ground around the store.

A window was broken on the north side of the business, and the knife is believed to have been used to break it.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance footage shows a subject break the window at 11:20 p.m. Forty vape cartridges were taken in the burglary.

The total loss in stolen goods and damage is estimated at $1,700.