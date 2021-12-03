Salina, KS

Vape Cartridges Taken in Burglary

KSAL StaffDecember 3, 2021

A Salina business is cleaning up after a burglary Wednesday night.

An employee of Kansas Hempire showed up to work Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and discovered broken glass, vape cartridges and a knife on the ground around the store.

A window was broken on the north side of the business, and the knife is believed to have been used to break it.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance footage shows a subject break the window at 11:20 p.m. Forty vape cartridges were taken in the burglary.

The total loss in stolen goods and damage is estimated at $1,700.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

