Vandals Damage Downtown Walls

By KSAL Staff March 24, 2025

Salina Police are looking for three suspects who used spray paint to damage property in downtown.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday a witness contacted authorities after observing three people spray painting a detached garage owned by Compro Reality, at 157 S. Santa Fe.

Police say a couple of alley walls and a dumpster were also painted in the area with vulgar graffiti before the suspects drove away. The three were wearing hoodies and driving a possible black Mini-Cooper.

Total damage is listed at $600.