Vandals Damage Downtown Walls

Salina Police are looking for three suspects who used spray paint to damage property in downtown.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday a witness contacted authorities after observing three people spray painting a detached garage owned by Compro Reality, at 157 S. Santa Fe.

Police say a couple of alley walls and a dumpster were also painted in the area with vulgar graffiti before the suspects drove away. The three were wearing hoodies and driving a possible black Mini-Cooper.

Total damage is listed at $600.