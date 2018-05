Vandals egged a car causing more than a mess for the owner to clean up.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, a 2014 Chevy Cruz that was parked in the 700 block of Carl Avenue was egged sometime between 10pm Monday night and midnight Tuesday.

Police say the owner washed the eggs and broken shells off but then noticed 3 distinct dents on the hood of his car.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.