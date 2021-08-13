Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 68 °

Vandalism at Train Depot

KSAL StaffAugust 13, 2021

A case of burglary and vandalism occurred at the Union Pacific Depot in Salina over the course of Thursday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to 400 N. 10th St. around 1 a.m. to respond to a burglary alarm going off. Police saw a door forced open, cleared the area, and nobody was in the building.

In the building’s electronics room, four large radio antennas were damaged, and so were some doors and doorknobs. The total damage amounted to $6,250.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vandalism at Train Depot

A case of burglary and vandalism occurred at the Union Pacific Depot in Salina over the course of Th...

August 13, 2021 Comments

Stolen Chevy Malibu

Kansas News

August 13, 2021

Night with the Yotes takes a pause ...

Sports News

August 13, 2021

Suspected Burglars Sought

Top News

August 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vandalism at Train Depot
August 13, 2021Comments
Stolen Chevy Malibu
August 13, 2021Comments
New KWU Music Department ...
August 13, 2021Comments
Local Organizations Recei...
August 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices