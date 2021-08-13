Vandalism at Train Depot

A case of burglary and vandalism occurred at the Union Pacific Depot in Salina over the course of Thursday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to 400 N. 10th St. around 1 a.m. to respond to a burglary alarm going off. Police saw a door forced open, cleared the area, and nobody was in the building.

In the building’s electronics room, four large radio antennas were damaged, and so were some doors and doorknobs. The total damage amounted to $6,250.

There are no suspects at this time.