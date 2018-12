A barber shop’s window was shattered by a pellet from a BB gun.

Salina Police are investigating after someone fired a single pellet into the window at Doc’s Barber Shop, located at 228 S. Santa Fe.

Police say sometime between Saturday at 5pm and Monday afternoon at 12:30pm, someone shot a hole in a 6-foot by 6-foot window, cracking it.

Damage is estimated at $1,200.