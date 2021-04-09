Salina, KS

Vandal Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerApril 9, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vandal who was caught on camera. The crime is this week;s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On New Year’s Day officers investigated a damage to property which occurred in the Kohl’s parking lot, 2580 S 9th Street, Salina. During this crime, a male jumped upon the hood and windshield of a 2014 white Ford Mustang, causing $500.00 damage.

The person was also seen urinating on the vehicle.

The male was described as a Hispanic or Samoan male, wearing a dark baseball hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and brown boots.

If you have any information concerning this individual or event, you can also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

