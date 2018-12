Salina Police are looking for a vehicle thief who drove off in a van that was being warmed up on the street.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the 59-year-old owner started the 2001 Pontiac Montana on Saturday morning in the 700 block of West Ash around 9am.

About 10-minutes later he returned to discover the van was gone.

The Pontiac Montana has Kansas plate: 441 EDA and is valued at $3,500.