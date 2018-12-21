Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 31 °

Van Used like a Weapon

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2018

A woman surrendered to authorities after she allegedly tried to strike a man with her van in northwest Saline County.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to a property in the 5100 block of N. Thompson Road after a verbal argument escalated into a dangerous situation.

Melander says 40-year-old Laura Derowitsch had been arguing with a 43-year-old man at the home for nearly three hours Thursday morning, when she got into a Chrysler Town and Country van and tried to strike him while he was walking outside.

The victim was not hit and called authorities.

Deputies were able to talk with Derowitsch over the phone and she decided to come into the Sheriff’s Office and was placed under arrest around 8pm Thursday evening.

Derowitsch now faces charges that could include aggravated assault.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Van Used like a Weapon

A woman surrendered to authorities after she allegedly tried to strike a man with her van in northwe...

December 21, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: City Manager Candidate Forum

Top News

December 21, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

December 21, 2018

Holiday Travelers to Hit Kansas Roa...

Top News

December 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Van Used like a Weapon
December 21, 2018Comments
Gun Fired outside Salina ...
December 20, 2018Comments
Motorists Urged to Drive ...
December 20, 2018Comments
New Bethany Alumni Direct...
December 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH