Van Used like a Weapon

A woman surrendered to authorities after she allegedly tried to strike a man with her van in northwest Saline County.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to a property in the 5100 block of N. Thompson Road after a verbal argument escalated into a dangerous situation.

Melander says 40-year-old Laura Derowitsch had been arguing with a 43-year-old man at the home for nearly three hours Thursday morning, when she got into a Chrysler Town and Country van and tried to strike him while he was walking outside.

The victim was not hit and called authorities.

Deputies were able to talk with Derowitsch over the phone and she decided to come into the Sheriff’s Office and was placed under arrest around 8pm Thursday evening.

Derowitsch now faces charges that could include aggravated assault.