Van Rolls in Weather-Related Crash

A child was transported to a hospital following a weather-related crash in Ellsworth County along Interstate 70 late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford Econoline Van was headed west on I-70. The driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The van exited the road and rolled a complete revolution coming to rest on its wheels.

A minor female received possible injuries and was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. Three other minor children and two adults were not hurt.

The crash happened at 8:25 Saturday night, 1.8 miles east of the K-156 / I-70 junction in Ellsworth County.