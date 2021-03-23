Salina, KS

Van Broken In To, Tools Stolen

Jeremy BohnMarch 23, 2021

Tools are stolen and a van is damaged as a result of a vehicle burglary in north Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2000 Chevy G2500 van, owned by Drains Plus, 701 N. Santa Fe Ave., was broken in to between 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The van had been parked at the business and someone broke the right rear window on the vehicle to gain entry. They then stole two carrying cases full of tools including two Hitachi chipping hammer drills and bits; and a Milwaukee right angle drill.

The total number of bits and spades is unknown, but it’s estimated that approximately 10 are stolen.

Total loss, including damage, is $6,700. There are no suspects.

