Valentine’s Dinner at the Historic Seelye Mansion

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with an elegant dinner at the Historic Seelye Mansion this year. offered on Friday, February 13, or Saturday, February 14. This special experience invites couples to enjoy a memorable evening inside Abilene’s most treasured historic home.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the evening begins at 6:00 pm with a champagne toast in the grand ballroom, followed by a plated dinner at 6:30 pm. The menu, catered by Lucinda Kohman, features baby spinach and strawberry salad, Parmesan chicken, stuffed flank steak, roasted baby potatoes, green beans almondine, a dinner roll, and chocolate sweetheart cake. Tables will be beautifully set with the mansion’s Haviland china.

Each table will include a long-stemmed rose and chocolate favors for guests to enjoy and take home. Seating is limited to 60 guests ach evening, creating an intimate and welcoming dining experience. Proceeds from the event will support the continued preservation of the Historic Seelye Mansion.

Mary Jean Eisenhower, board member of the Historic Seelye Foundation, shared the significance of the evening. “The Seelye Mansion holds a special place in Abilene’s story, and this Valentine’s dinner is a wonderful way to experience its elegance while helping ensure its future for generations to come,” said Eisenhower. She also noted that her grandparents, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mamie Eisenhower, were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1916, adding another heartfelt connection to the celebration.

Tickets are $80 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 785-263-1084. Guests are encouraged to reserve early and enjoy a Valentine’s Day celebration that supports one of Abilene’s cherished landmarks.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau.