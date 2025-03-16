Våffeldagen: Celebrating Waffles and Spring

A celebration of spring, and the art of the waffle is planned in Lindsborg this coming weekend. Visitors are invited to strolled through the downtown area enjoying the sights, sounds, and smells of Våffeldagen.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Saturday, March 22nd, will find the community immersed in pure waffle love. It’s the annual Lindsborg Våffeldagen, which translates as “waffle day” in English.

Lindsborg’s version of Våffeldagen has earned a reputation for its quirky, mellow, and friendly atmosphere.

Event founder Carla Wilson explains, “In Sweden and most of Europe, people mark the day by eating waffles. In Lindsborg, we eat waffles plus we welcome waffle creativity — jokes, parody songs, hats, clothing, jewelry, visual references, and anything that is waffle-y.”

Waffle-inspired food and treats will be served until sold-out. Crafts at the library call to the young and young-at-heart. Waffle games and songs will fill downtown spaces too.

From 8:00am-2:00pm, look for an encounter with Lindsborg’s Waffle People. You won’t be able to miss them! These good-natured volunteer greeters, dressed as walking waffles, will share information and pose for snapshots.

In between waffles, make a day of roaming Lindsborg. From art galleries and boutiques to home decor and floral shops, Lindsborg’s downtown entertains. At The Ivory Thimble, a limited number of waffle-inspired tee shirts and hand-made accessories will be offered for purchase.