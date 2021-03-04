Local Vaccination Pace Increasing

More than 8,600 people who live and work in Saline County have now received either their first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Saline County Health Department, all three vaccines that protect against COVID-19 which been authorized for by the FDA – Moderna, Pfizer, and most recently Johnson & Johnson, are being utilized locally. Saline County has primarily received doses of the Moderna vaccine, while hospitals and care homes received mostly Pfizer. Now they are starting to see some Johnson & Johnson vaccines making their way into the community as well.

At this time, they are unable to offer residents a choice of vaccine. The best vaccine is the one offered to you at the time.

Vaccine Comparison:

Pfizer

Approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Recommended for anyone 16 and older.

Two doses – 21 days apart.

mRNA vaccine.

Common side effects include:

– chills,

– headache,

– fatigue,

– pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, all of which generally resolve within a day or two

Moderna

Approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Recommended for adults 18 and older.

Two doses – 28 days apart.

mRNA vaccine.

Common side effects include:

– chills,

– headache,

– fatigue,

– pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, all of which generally resolve within a day or two

Johnson & Johnson

Approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Recommended for adults 18 and older.

Single dose, but the company is currently studying the effects of two doses two months apart.

carrier vaccine.

Common side effects include:

– fatigue,

– fever,

– headache,

– injection site pain or myalgia, all of which generally resolve within a day or two.

The community health partners are beginning vaccination scheduling for all Phase 2 populations. If you believe you are an eligible member of a Phase 2 population and have not yet registered please do so immediately.

If you have already registered, please do not register again.

Senior citizens remain the priority Phase 2 population and continue to be allotted the majority of the unrestricted vaccine doses as they work to distribute vaccines throughout the community.

Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.