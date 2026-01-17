Vacant Buildings Sought For Housing Redevelopment

The Kansas Department of Commerce is launching an initiative to identify vacant, abandoned or underutilized buildings suitable for redevelopment into housing units.

According to the agency, local leaders, community organizations and property owners can assist in this effort by submitting information about buildings in their area that could be considered for conversion.

“Our communities are rich with structures that have strong bones and the potential for future use,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Connecting private developers to available vacant buildings is an easy way to address the prevalent housing crisis being felt throughout the country — while also preserving the architectural character and history of our Kansas communities.”

The Department of Commerce will compile submissions into a statewide list that will be shared with developers, contractors and housing partners seeking adaptive reuse opportunities. Examples of potential buildings include former schools, nursing homes, hospitals, churches, detention facilities — or other structures that might be vacant but well-positioned for conversion into residential units.

“Through this new effort, we’re able to help communities in a proactive way, attracting investments and meeting specific local housing needs,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matt Godinez said. “There are a lot of unique buildings that are full of history and even more potential — and what better way to activate these unique community assets than by turning these beloved buildings into new housing opportunities for Kansans?”

Communities and property owners interested in participating are encouraged to submit building or property details here.

_ _ _

Photo by Stephen Walker on Unsplash