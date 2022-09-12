Salina, KS

USDA Opens People’s Garden Initiative Nationwide

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2022

The USDA has opened the People’s Garden Initiative to gardens nationwide.

According to the agency, they are expanding their People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide. School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas can be recognized as a “People’s Garden” if they register on the USDA website and meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public.

Affiliate People’s Garden locations will be indicated on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign.

To learn more about People’s Garden or to register one, visit the People’s Garden webpage at usda.gov/Peoples-Garden.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

