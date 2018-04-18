USD 305 to Recognize Retiring Faculty and Staff

Salina Public Schools will recognize retiring faculty and staff members.

According to USD 305 the district will also honor the Salina USD 305 Master Teacher, Jonathan Eshnaur; Misty Bradley, Secondary Teacher of the Year; and Nancy Bauer, Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Staff members who will be recognized include Terry Allen, Maridee Armstrong, Barbara Atchison, Sue Banker, Diane Dolton, Anne Dreiling, Randy Eastman, Rita Fischer, Patti Flenthrope, Pam Gengler, Deborah Halderman, Jesus Hernandez, Tere K. Herwig, Vickie A. Mages, Linda Mondt, Susan Montoy, Mike Paugh, Kim Peppersack, Lori Radiel, Becky Shaw, Deborah Strong, Kay Marlene Teeter, Marcia Troutfetter, Audrey Vaughn, Mary Warhurst, Debra Webb, Denise Wendt and Mary Pat Wood.

The district also will present University of Kansas certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service to education. Receiving years of service certificates will be Linn Exline, Jeff Hayes, Deena Hilbig, Patricia Huerta, Jeanie Krajicek, Candace Mahoney, Lori Munsell, Katrina Paradis and Cynthia Roets.

The reception is scheduled for Sunday, May 6th, at Lakewood Middle School. It will begin at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend the event.