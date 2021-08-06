USD 305 Teachers Return Today

Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom today.

While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers join them today. Superintendent Linn Exline will welcome them back with a presentation to begin the day.

Students head back to class late next week.

According to the district, Thursday, August 12 ushers in the beginning of the 2021-22 school year for Salina USD 305 students in Grades 1-5 (Kindergarten (K) Screenings/Conference by Appointment) and Grades 6 and 9. (No school for grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12.)

Friday, August 13 students in Grades 1-12 (K Screenings/Conference by Appointment) will attend.

Monday, August 16 all students in Grades K-12 will attend.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on August 12. (K Screenings/ Conference by Appointment on August 12 and 13.) Kindergarten first day of school is August 16. Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Friday, August 13, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 21-22 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Thursday, August 12, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Friday, August 13, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Regular high school hours for the 21-22 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Bus Transportation

Bus transportation will begin August 12.