USD 305 Teachers Honored

Salina USD 305 honored the district’s two Teachers of the Year Tuesday night.

According to the district, Laura Bond, Grade 1 teacher at Oakdale Elementary School, and Mandy Ediger, special education teacher at Lakewood Middle School, have been selected as USD 305 Teachers of the Year.

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Laura Bond, Grade 1 Teacher at Oakdale Elementary School

Laura Bond has been teaching students at Oakdale Elementary School for 21 years. She began there as a Title teacher and later as an At-Risk teacher before transitioning into a Grade 1 classroom, where she has chosen to remain. Her certifications include a bachelor’s in education from Kansas Wesleyan University and a special education endorsement through Associated Colleges of Central Kansas. Bond earned her master’s in education from Baker University.

Bond recognizes the importance of early education on students’ future academic success. “The challenge is that they are six years old and therefore lessons must be rigorous but also engaging.” Bond treats her young learners like people, regardless of their tender age. She values each student as an individual, finds out what drives them and uses that to motivate them in her classroom. For each student, she knows the importance of their background and culture.

Bond’s connection to the education field runs deep. She was raised by teachers and two of her siblings and a grandmother are educators. She enjoys working at Oakdale where colleagues feel like family members who are valued and appreciated. To Bond, team work, flexibility and positive relationships are essential.

Bond’s work at Oakdale Elementary School lays a strong foundation for our early learners, setting them up for continued success on their educational journeys.

Secondary Teacher of the Year: Mandy Ediger, Special Education Teacher at Lakewood Middle School

Mandy Ediger has been teaching special education at Lakewood Middle School since 2017. She has spent time in both the emotional behavior disability classroom and the vocation/intellectual disabilities classroom. This school year, she began teaching in and overseeing both programs at Lakewood.

Ediger earned her bachelor’s and a teaching certificate from Bethel College. She achieved two master’s, one in curriculum and instruction (from Kansas State University) and the other in special education (from Emporia State University).

Exhausting every resource so her students can succeed, Ediger’s students know that she will never give up on them. And, her positivity uplifts her students with personal inspiration and support. “Students need to hear that they are amazing,” explains Ediger. ‘I didn’t realize the impact of positive statements until my administrator read mine back to me during an evaluation. It’s important to be intentional about giving positive statements until it’s a habit, a part of how you communicate.”

Ediger helps her students with the barriers they face to traditional success. “It may take us longer and it definitely will look different. But I believe that every student deserves to be challenged.” Ediger’s love for helping students who face unique challenges is unmatched.

Her dedication ensures that every student, no matter the obstacle, has the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Photos via USd 305. (From Left) Laura Bond and Mandy Ediger