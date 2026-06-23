USD 305 Summer Meal Program Wrapping Up

It’s the last full week of the Salina Public Schools Summer Food Program.

The program runs through Tuesday of next week, June 30.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75.

Breakfast is served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch is served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Though the Salina Public Schools meals are ending, there will still be meals available via another program.

To help support local families throughout the summer, Salina Public Library is once again partnering with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church to provide free grab-and-go lunches. Lunches will be available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Center across from the library. Lunches are first-come, first-served, with priority given to youth ages 0–18. They are available through July 31st.