Victim Rammed With Car

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly intentionally hitting a 72-year-old man with his car.

Police say at about 4:45 Saturday afternoon officers responded responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle in the area of Belmont and Magnolia.

Police determined the victim was a passenger in a vehicle drive by 46-year-old Andrew Quinley. After the two acquaintances got into an argument the passenger got out when the vehicle came to a stop. Quinley alleged drove forward an intentionally struck the victim with the vehicle.

The victim was checked out by EMS for back and neck pain, and later sought further treatment at Salina Regional Health Center.

Quinley was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include aggravated battery.