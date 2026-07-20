Suspected Thief Arrested

Police make an arrest in a case involving multiple vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft.

Police say about a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in the 1800 – 2000 block of Marc between 2:30 and 3:00 Sunday morning. All of the vehicle were unlocked. Items stolen include a handgun.

A Buick Regal was also stolen from the area. The keys had been left in it.

A suspect was identified via cameras in the area.

At around 4:45 in the morning officers were called to the 200 block of W Wilson after several parked vehicles were hit with the Buick Regal. The unoccupied car was still in the area.

At around 3:20 in the afternoon an officer spotted the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Andrew Pruett, walking in the area of the 400 block of S 11th Street. He was taken into custody and could face charges which include multiple counts of burglary and theft.

The stolen gun was not recovered.