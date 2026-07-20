Man Arrested After Shots Fired

A McPherson County man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun in Salina.

Salina Police say officers responded to a report of disturbance in the 1200 block of Markley Road Saturday night at around 9:50.

People in a gathering in the area heard popping noises and initially thought it was fireworks until they saw a person in the area with an AR type rifle. They made contact with him, took the rifle, and called police.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Jaxon Ensz from Inman.

Police say Ensz was under the influence of alcohol when he fired several shots to the east, toward Holmes Road. No damage was located, and there were no injuries.

Ensz was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Disorderly conduct; Disturbing a meeting, assembly or procession

Unlawful discharge of firearm in city limits

Driving While Suspended

Liquor; Purch/poss/consume 18-20 yrs; unkn conv

Possess of firearm while under the influence

Additional charges are possible in the case.