Garage Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will, making her strip, and inappropriately touching her.

According to Salina Police, 35-year-old Anthony Robles asked a female friend to bring him cigarettes. Robles was staying in a garage in the 66 block of Washington Street he did not have permission to use.

When the woman arrived with the cigarettes, Robles closed the door and would not let her leave. He accused her of “wearing a wire”, made her undress, and inappropriately touched her. When the woman eventually left, she called police.

Officers located Robles, who ran when they approached. He was caught and arrested. He could face charges which include: