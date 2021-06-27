Salina, KS

USD 305 Planning Job Fair

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2021

The “help wanted” sign is out at USD 305. The school district is is planning a job fair.

According to the district, their third annual job fair will be held at Central High School on Friday, July 9th, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The fair is open to the public; interviews and job offers onsite are possible.

Numerous employment opportunities include:

  • Food Service
  • Maintenance and Operations
  • Instructional Assistants
  • Bilingual Educational Support Staff
  • Para Educators
  • Substitute Teachers and more.

Flexible schedules with full and part-time positions are available. Salina USD 305 offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, life insurance and disability as well as generous paid leave plans.

Applicants can click on this link or visit usd305.com to view all open positions and to complete an application prior to attending the job fair.

Salina USD 305 is an equal opportunity employer.

 

