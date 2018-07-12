Salina, KS

USD 305 Online Enrollment starts Friday

KSAL StaffJuly 11, 2018
Online enrollment for Salina USD 305 Schools begins this week.

According to the district, online enrollment opens Friday, July 13th for returning students. You can enroll from the convenience of your own home computer between July 13 – 30.

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 24 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment (OCCK offers free rides to walk-in enrollment)
Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 24.

Students New to District
Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 24. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Download the mobile app for current school news. Search for Salina Public Schools in your app store.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com

 

